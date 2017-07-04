Nicki Minaj 'inspired' by SA school girls' rap skills

Two South African schoolgirls have found international fame after a video of them rapping to Nicki Minaj's latest song went viral and was hailed by the US rap sensation.

The Super Bass hitmaker was impressed by the girls' rap skills and shared a video of them with her 81.5 million followers from around the world on Instagram.

The video gained over 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours and had over 3,700 comments from people across the world, including well-known SA celebrities Letoya Makhene and Cassper Nyovest.

The video features two girls dressed in full school uniform. One of the girls’ raps the words to Nicki's track Nobody verbatim, while her friend hypes her up and dances along to the rap.