Nicki Minaj 'inspired' by SA school girls' rap skills

04 July 2017 - 13:21 By Kyle Zeeman
Nicki Minaj impressed by two SA school girls' rap skills.
Image: Via Nicki MInaj's Instagram

Two South African schoolgirls have found international fame after a video of them rapping to Nicki Minaj's latest song went viral and was hailed by the US rap sensation.

The Super Bass hitmaker was impressed by the girls' rap skills and shared a video of them with her 81.5 million followers from around the world on Instagram. 

The video gained over 1.2 million views in less than 24 hours and had over 3,700 comments from people across the world, including well-known SA celebrities Letoya Makhene and Cassper Nyovest.

The video features two girls dressed in full school uniform. One of the girls’ raps the words to Nicki's track Nobody verbatim, while her friend hypes her up and dances along to the rap. 

The girls were a big hit with social media fans from across the globe, who called on Nicki to sign them to her record label.

Praising the girls, Nicki said: "This really inspired me. Music transcends all borders. South Africa represent!"

She later took to Twitter to thank her fans for always supporting her by singing her songs. "I love all my fans the same. All girls are magic. Don't ever forget that my darlings. Straight. Gay. Jewish. Muslim. Asian. Black. White. Spanish, etc," she wrote. 

TshisaLIVE understands that the girls attend Ramogabudi Secondary School in Mokopane, Limpopo but attempts to contact the girls were not successful at the time of publishing this article. 

The video comes several weeks after US music veteran R Kelly posted a video of a South African fan singing along to his hit single Bad Man. That video accumulated over 210,000 views.

This weeks #FANFEATUREMONDAY travels all the way to Durban, South Africa and this fans rendition of #BadMan - I love how universal music is.

Posted by R. Kelly on Monday, June 19, 2017

Four months ago award-winning US producer Swizz Beatz also shared a video of South African school children performing a popular dance move called the Gwara Gwara.

 The video was praised by many of the artist's 1.7 million followers, who shared the video on their social media pages.

#Zone 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

