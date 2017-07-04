Zahara determined to empower Maskandi artists

Zahara is passionate about empowering Maskandi artists by including more elements of the genre in her upcoming album.

The Loliwe hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that she has always had elements of Maskandi in her music despite being described largely as an Afro-pop artist.

"I am not necessarily 'venturing' into Maskandi music but I will do a Maskandi single on my album that will be released in September. From Loliwe to Country Girl, each album I've had has featured a Maskandi song but now I would like to empower other Maskandi artists in the process," she said.

Zahara explained that she wants to invest in Maskandi artists because she felt they were often underrated.

She added that she was going to work with an upcoming artist called Zakhele Shelembe.

This after the musician heard that Zakhele had written a song and dedicated it to her. She decided to do a response song where she would feature the young artist.

"I thought of adding a Zulu song on my album by collaborating with Zakhele. I was told that Zakhele wrote a song about me and he won an award for the song. I sing Maskandi in isiXhosa and needed to add isiZulu flavour to my album, and he was perfect," she said.