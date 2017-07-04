Zizo Beda bags prime time radio slot

A "consistent" decline in listeners has led to major reshuffling at uMhlobo Wenene FM's afternoon drive show.

The station announced the changes to the show through a statement explaining that current host KCI had been "moved" to the late night weekend show.

"Consistent audience decline in the afternoon drive has necessitated changes in the show as from 1 July 2017. Amaza Ntshanga, Zizo Tshwete and Reggie Solani will take over the show. KCI August has been moved to Jaiva Mzantsi which is a weekend show that is on air on Friday and Saturday from 10pm until 11pm," the station said in a statement.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zizo said she was excited at the opportunity to grow with a new team.

"The preparation work includes a bigger team of people. We are open to hearing each other's ideas and that is a good foundation for finding the most suitable content for our show," Zizo said.

Zizo, who has been with the Port Elizabeth-based station for several years said that she has fallen in love with radio.

"Radio is immediate and engagement is so organic. I love that every single day is different and that through this platform we are able to facilitate really important conversations," she added.

