Arson fears: 'SABC not a target'

05 July 2017 - 10:47 By TshisaLIVE
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

The SABC has denied claims of an attempted arson attack at its television studios in Johannesburg, saying there is no indication they were being targeted.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told TshisaLIVE that the broadcaster's security team was alerted to a suspicious bottle of petrol on the set of its popular TV show Morning Live several days ago.

"They discovered a squeeze bottle which contained petrol. It was unclear when it was placed there, who placed it there and for what purpose. We were naturally alarmed by this and called police to assist," Kaizer said.

Despite the alarm, Kaizer said the set of the show was not evacuated and no fuss was made.

The incident sparked fears that the broadcaster and its staff were being targeted, but Kazier denied this, and said there was no reason to suspect any conspiracy against the SABC.

"There is no threat against the SABC. Security has not been increased and there is nothing in our minds to suggest this was an attempt at arson. We have reported the matter and will continue to work as normal," Kaizer added.

Brixton Police spokesperson Jeanette Backhoff confirmed police and bomb explosive unit were called to the broadcaster, and said the matter was currently under investigation.

"The bottle of petrol was placed near flammable wires. The bomb explosive unit destroyed the petrol and the squeeze bottle was taken for fingerprints and DNA. A case under the explosive act was opened and is being investigated," Jeanette said.

