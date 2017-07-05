TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee vying for a hat-trick at international DJ Awards

05 July 2017 - 11:44 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee has been nominated for an international DJ award.
Black Coffee has been nominated for an international DJ award.
Image: Gallo Images / Lungelo Mbulwana

DJ Black Coffee is looking to continue his dominance at the prestigious international DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain after scoring a nomination at this year's awards.

This year marks the third time that Black Coffee has been nominated at the awards ceremony. 

Black Coffee was nominated in the Deep House category, a category he won last year. He is up against global music heavyweights Damian Lazarus, Bedouin, Matthias Meyer, Lee Foss, Lee Burridge, Patrice Bäumel and Jane Cole.

Speaking on behalf of Black Coffee, his manager Amaru Da Costa told TshisaLIVE that the DJ "couldn't be happier" with the nomination.

"It is a big deal for him and for us as a team. We take these awards very seriously and it is an honour to represent South Africa. This is just further proof of Black Coffee's impact on the international stage and we are delighted with the recognition he is receiving," Amaru said. 

Black Coffee walked away with two trophies at the 2015 edition of the awards, scooping the Breakthrough DJ of the Year and Dance Nation of the Year awards. He added to that haul with a Best Deep House DJ award last year.

We've got our fingers crossed that Black Coffee brings back the trophy! 

READ MORE:

'Dodgy accents & R50 blessings' - Uyang'thanda Na's finale was flames

Fans bid farewell to the first season of popular dating reality series Uyang'thanda Na on Tuesday evening, with one of the funniest episodes of the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Phat Joe leaves East Coast Radio after one year

After only one year at the mic, controversial radio DJ Phat Joe has left East Coast Radio.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'Orange face & ill-fitting clothes' - Nomsa Buthelezi reflects on OPW journey

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi has reflected on her OPW presenting stint, addressing Twitter's attack on her make-up and styling artist and thanking her ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali TshisaLIVE
  2. Fashion fabulous! 7 celebs who slayed at the Durban July TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper was 'furious' over the 'Papa Penny's son' reports TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mthembu to journalists: ’The ANC will defend your right to write stories’
If the shoe fits, steal it: Shoe thieves caught in action at Cape mosque

Related articles

  1. TLT: 'We’re more than Kwesta’s 'hype men' TshisaLIVE
  2. Awks! Siv Ngesi declines selfie after Metro cop fines him TshisaLIVE
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Pastor Mboro blasts 'hell visit' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Durban Film Festival to pay tribute to Joe Mafela TshisaLIVE
  5. Another one! Nomzamo scoops massive endorsement deal TshisaLIVE