DJ Black Coffee vying for a hat-trick at international DJ Awards

DJ Black Coffee is looking to continue his dominance at the prestigious international DJ Awards in Ibiza, Spain after scoring a nomination at this year's awards.

This year marks the third time that Black Coffee has been nominated at the awards ceremony.

Black Coffee was nominated in the Deep House category, a category he won last year. He is up against global music heavyweights Damian Lazarus, Bedouin, Matthias Meyer, Lee Foss, Lee Burridge, Patrice Bäumel and Jane Cole.

Speaking on behalf of Black Coffee, his manager Amaru Da Costa told TshisaLIVE that the DJ "couldn't be happier" with the nomination.

"It is a big deal for him and for us as a team. We take these awards very seriously and it is an honour to represent South Africa. This is just further proof of Black Coffee's impact on the international stage and we are delighted with the recognition he is receiving," Amaru said.

Black Coffee walked away with two trophies at the 2015 edition of the awards, scooping the Breakthrough DJ of the Year and Dance Nation of the Year awards. He added to that haul with a Best Deep House DJ award last year.

We've got our fingers crossed that Black Coffee brings back the trophy!