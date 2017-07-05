DJ Bongz leaves Mabala Noise

One of the original founders of Mabala Noise, DJ Bongz has announced that he has left the stable, which he has co-owned with politician Reggie Nkabinde.

The DJ made the announcement on his Facebook page and said it was with immediate effect.

Bongz also revealed that he had started his own record label Gwara Gwara entertainment.

The DJ did not disclose the reasons for his sudden departure from Mabala Noise, but went on to wish the label the best through a series of tweets.