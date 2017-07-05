DJ Bongz leaves Mabala Noise
One of the original founders of Mabala Noise, DJ Bongz has announced that he has left the stable, which he has co-owned with politician Reggie Nkabinde.
The DJ made the announcement on his Facebook page and said it was with immediate effect.
Bongz also revealed that he had started his own record label Gwara Gwara entertainment.
The DJ did not disclose the reasons for his sudden departure from Mabala Noise, but went on to wish the label the best through a series of tweets.
I, DJ BONGZ, would like to confirm that I AM NO LONGER PART OF MABALA NOISE. I wish everyone success there. Peace❤️🙏🏿🇿🇦— IG RealDjBongz_Yusuf (@Dj_Bongz) July 5, 2017
The label started off as Emabalabala then was later re-branded to Mabala Noise in 2015.
In response to questions on social media, the musician said he would communicate through his music and asked them not to worry.
I will communicate it through my music. https://t.co/vFYEbzXqL1— IG RealDjBongz_Yusuf (@Dj_Bongz) July 5, 2017
Don't worry. Steve Jobs also left a company he started. Never fear leaving anything, if u believe in yourself. Stay blessed! https://t.co/93wXU61EIL— IG RealDjBongz_Yusuf (@Dj_Bongz) July 5, 2017
Mabala Noise spokesperson Mhlo Gumede told TshisaLIVE the label would comment on the matter during the course of the day.
Mhlo explained that they needed to meet with DJ Bongz before they issued an official statement.
