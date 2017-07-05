'Dodgy accents & R50 blessings' - Uyang'thanda Na's finale was flames
Fans bid farewell to the first season of popular dating show Uyang'thanda Na on Tuesday evening with one of the funniest episodes of the show yet.
Bachelor Lucky couldn't hide his love for Bongeka any longer and decided to confess his love for her. He was even willing to move to another province to be with her. In the end, Bongeka didn't refuse but just asked for some time to think about it.
Twitter went crazy over the drama that unfolded on screen, including a R50 'blessing' given to Bongeka and her accent, which seemed to write its own dictionary.
My stress level when i discover that there's girls who accept R50 as blessings. #uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/kG5RVzNZYN— Boyce Moatshe (@maboyzan1) July 4, 2017
We as KZN ladies do not recognize this lady, she is not one of our own! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/hs2AbvH2bT— Nompumelelo Nxele (@lelo_Left) July 4, 2017
Trush = Crush— Instagram|Snapchat (@Simply_Emma_G) July 4, 2017
Trish = Crèche
Ice tream = Ice cream
🚶🏽🚶🏽🚶🏽#Uyangthandana
Bongeka loves the guy for his money... nothing else #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/woG7k2g4W7— S E K O D I A N E ™ (@sekodiane_me) July 5, 2017
#Uyangthandana une TRUSH 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jNfZ3FzsGV— phupho gumede K (@phuphogumedek) July 4, 2017
#Uyangthandana she said she is here because of a "Trush" ....eix trash would have sounded legit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WbEUH0qYmr— Levi The-Truth (@Levi_Scary_T) July 4, 2017
Flowers for what? the only way to bongeka's heart is R50 baba !#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/wxwmQNVE4t— siboniso mzileni (@sbomzileni) July 4, 2017
More than anything fans were just hoping to see the show return for a second season soon.
When I heard that #Uyangthandana season 1 has come to an end😧😧 pic.twitter.com/0MH6MYY4nN— IG:@sa.vage_kid (@neleinky) July 4, 2017
The first season of #Uyangthandana has been 🔥🔥🔥— TSEBO (@MaziIAm_Twin) July 4, 2017
Hope we get another season
