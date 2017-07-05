'Dodgy accents & R50 blessings' - Uyang'thanda Na's finale was flames

Fans bid farewell to the first season of popular dating show Uyang'thanda Na on Tuesday evening with one of the funniest episodes of the show yet.

Bachelor Lucky couldn't hide his love for Bongeka any longer and decided to confess his love for her. He was even willing to move to another province to be with her. In the end, Bongeka didn't refuse but just asked for some time to think about it.

Twitter went crazy over the drama that unfolded on screen, including a R50 'blessing' given to Bongeka and her accent, which seemed to write its own dictionary.