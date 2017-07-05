TshisaLIVE

Hugh Masekela 'hurt' by young people not speaking vernac

05 July 2017 - 13:35 By TshisaLIVE
Hugh Masekela has spoken out about being disappointed by young people who don't speak African languages.
Veteran musician Hugh Masekela has expressed disappointment in young people who do not understand their mother tongue.  

During an interview with Sowetan Hugh said he felt "hurt" when a young person could not understand or speak the language of their clans. 

"Young people, including university students, are incapable of speaking or understanding the language that their families or clans speak. It hurts me when they say...'Sorry I don't understand what you are saying', when I am speaking in one of the African languages," he told the paper. 

The legendary trumpeter was speaking at Wits University on Tuesday where he was honoured with a doctorate of music for his role as an artist and social activist. 

