'I've never felt pain like this'- DJ Sbu heartbroken over father's death

DJ Sbu is trying to pick up the pieces of his broken heart as he mourns the death of his father.

Sbu's dad, Ludwig Leope, died at a private Johannesburg hospital this week after a long battle with diabetes.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, an emotional DJ Sbu said he was at his dad's side when he died.

"My father was in hospital for nearly two months and I was at his side nearly every single day. I watched as his health deteriorated. I was with him when he took his last breath and my daughter was the last person to speak to him. The family is shattered and all we can do is pray for strength," Sbu said.

Sbu has cancelled all meetings and work commitments to be at his mother's side in the family's home in Tembisa.

He described the pain he was going through as worse than anything he had ever experienced before.

"I've never felt a pain like this. It has only been 48 hours but I will have to live with this pain for the rest of my life. I know they say time will heal but the pain remains. I am not sure I can get used to living with this (pain). I don't know how many more nights I will stay up crying. All I can do now is try and honour his legacy," he added.

