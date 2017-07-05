TshisaLIVE

Lebo Sekgobela recounts being rejected repeatedly

05 July 2017 - 13:07 By TshisaLIVE
Lebo Sekgobela opened up her journey and how she was rejected at various auditions.
Lebo Sekgobela opened up her journey and how she was rejected at various auditions.
Image: Via Lebo Sekgobela Twitter

Gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela has reflected on how she had to remind herself that she's talented after being rejected repeatedly at auditions.

During an interview on Real Talk with Anele the songstress shared how she was told countless times that she was not "a singer".

"I was literally reminding myself that I actually did auditions. I did auditions for [singing competition] Coca Cola popstars, Joyous Celebrations auditions and even went to Umoja. In all these places I was told 'please go get a job, you don't have the best voice,'" she said.

Lebo explained that she kept going back to different auditions despite the constant rejection because she believed she had something to offer the world.

The Lion Of Judah hitmaker is currently on tour in the UK and plans to tour SA in the near future.  

Watch the rest of the interview here:

READ MORE:

Arson fears: 'SABC not a target'

The SABC have denied claims of an attempted arson attack at its television studios in Johannesburg, saying that there is no indication that they were ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Dodgy accents & R50 blessings' - Uyang'thanda Na's finale was flames

Fans bid farewell to the first season of popular dating reality series Uyang'thanda Na on Tuesday evening, with one of the funniest episodes of the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Phat Joe leaves East Coast Radio after one year

After only one year at the mic, controversial radio DJ Phat Joe has left East Coast Radio.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pulane drags DMF's 'gold digger' Mbali TshisaLIVE
  2. Fashion fabulous! 7 celebs who slayed at the Durban July TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper was 'furious' over the 'Papa Penny's son' reports TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mthembu to journalists: ’The ANC will defend your right to write stories’
If the shoe fits, steal it: Shoe thieves caught in action at Cape mosque

Related articles

  1. Phat Joe leaves East Coast Radio after one year TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Orange face & ill-fitting clothes' - Nomsa Buthelezi reflects on OPW ... TshisaLIVE
  3. TLT: 'We’re more than Kwesta’s 'hype men' TshisaLIVE
  4. Awks! Siv Ngesi declines selfie after Metro cop fines him TshisaLIVE
  5. Durban Film Festival to pay tribute to Joe Mafela TshisaLIVE