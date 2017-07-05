Prepare for winter: everything you need for your Game of Thrones recap

In the seventh season, Daenerys and her dragons are on their way to meet their enemies face to face at Westeros. Cersei Lannister has managed to destroy all her major rivals and, in the process, flattened a good chunk of King’s Landing, and Jon Snow is back from the dead and out to win the North with the help of his half-sister Sansa.

But will any of these mortals be able to conquer the biggest threat of them all? The otherworldly army of Nightwalkers, led by the evil and blood-thirsty Night King, is growing in size and power every day.