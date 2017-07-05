SABC 'parts ways' from Robert Marawa

The SABC has on Wednesday afternoon confirmed that it had "parted ways" with sports presenter Robert Marawa.

The public broadcaster revealed the news through a statement.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that it has parted ways with Sports Presenter, Mr. Robert Marawa. SABC Sport has accepted his decision to repudiate his contract with the SABC, which he entered into with SABC Sport on the 6th of June 2017. The SABC engaged Mr. Marawa several times to try and remedy the situation," read the statement.

Group executive of sport Sully Motsweni said Robert had contributed immensely to the sport brand of the organisation.

"It was hard for us to accept but we concede to his decision," she said,

The announcement comes just two weeks after Robert removed himself from his Metro FM show after the "unfair suspension" of his radio show producer Beverly Maphangwa.

Robert remained steadfast in his decision and said he would not go on air until the situation with his producer was sorted out.