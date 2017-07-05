SABC channel head resigns

After 13 years at the SABC, TV boss Maijang Mpherwane has resigned from the public broadcaster.

The broadcaster announced Maijang's resignation in a statement released on Wednesday.

“It is indeed a bittersweet moment for us as the SABC. His departure comes at an exciting time for us as we are starting to see the fruits of our repositioning as a division, a project that Mr. Mpherwane contributed immensely to,” SABC TV group executive Nomsa Philiso said in a statement.

Maijang was general manager of TV Bouquet and headed up the management of SABC 1,2,3 and Encore at the time of his resignation.

The SABC has confirmed it would start the recruitment process to find Maijang's replacement immediately.

READ MORE: