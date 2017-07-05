Tumi Morake promises 'uncensored fun' on #WTFTumi

Comedian Tumi Morake plans to spice up your evening when her new talk show #WTFTumi debuts tonight.

Tumi described the show as a fun and uncensored talk show.

She told TshisaLIVE that the show was one of the things she had been working on from last year after she decided to explore different elements of the industry.

"I am excited to do this and see how it goes. I have been working on a few projects from last year and it seems as if when things fall into place, it happens at the same time," she said.

The comedian, who has also recently joined Jacaranda FM as the co-anchor of a new breakfast show, said she was curious to see how she would balance an early morning and a late night work shift.

"It's great that all these things are happening, I think that the trick now is to learn to balance my time in such a way that still allows me see my family and give my best at work," she said.

The show aims to get prominent figures including celebrities, politicians and sport stars to do impromptu games and talk to Tumi about the lighter side of life.

The show premieres on SABC 3 on Wednesday July 5 at 9.30pm.