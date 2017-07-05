TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Bonang breaks down over hate on upcoming reality show

05 July 2017 - 14:18 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Instagram

In just over a week Mzansi will get to see a different side to Bonang Matheba when her reality show airs for the first time. 

Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of the show, Vuzu shared a short clip to whet fan's appetites. 

In the clip Bonang could be seen lying on her bed as she read the thousands of hate messages she got on a daily basis. 

B struggled to fight back tears as she read through the string of comments on her social media pages. 

Judging by the clip Being Bonang is sure to have you glued to your couch! 

The show will premiere on Vuzu Amp on Friday,  July 14 at 7.30pm. 

