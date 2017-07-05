WATCH: Mona Monyane blasts criticism over falling pregnant again

Actress Mona Monyane has come out guns blazing against criticism that "its too soon" for her to be pregnant.

This after she confirmed she is pregnant for the second time, just a few months after giving birth to her first child.

The actress was not impressed by people's opinions of the timing of her pregnancy.

"This one is for the ladies who have opinions about when other women can or cannot have children. Eh, is this not my vagina? Did I loan my vagina from you?" she asked.

Mona, whose beau is fellow actor Khulu Skenjana, gave birth to her baby girl in August 2016.

Watch the rest of the spicy video below: