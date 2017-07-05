TshisaLIVE

Zahara & Amaza have allegedly split - reports

05 July 2017 - 16:58 By TshisaLIVE
Zahara has reportedly split from Amaza.
Zahara has reportedly split from Amaza.
Image: Via Instagram

Zahara and her fiancé DJ Amaza Ntshanga have reportedly called it quits after a five-year relationship. 

Drum magazine reports that Zahara confirmed the news to them. "We make each other happy and that’s all that matters right now," she said. 

The magazine claimed  Zahara found love with a man named Ian Sihle, who she had allegedly been dating him for the past eight months. 

However, the songstress apparently did not want to divulge too much details about her relationship. 

In February Zahara confirmed to TshisaLIVE that her wedding was put "on hold".  At the time she blamed her busy schedule for the delay of her big day. 

“I would rather plan my own wedding because I think I know what I want and what I love. But with everything else that is going on — like my performances and working on my album — I may need to get a wedding planner even though I really would not prefer that‚" Zahara said. 

A quick search through Ian's Instagram account shows a string of pictures of himself with the singer. 

Zahara could be reached for comment at the time of publishing this article. 

Wednesday's bring a different kind of fresh air #wcw @zaharasa

A post shared by Ian Sihle (@ian_sihle) on

Its ok #Mashiya'mahle

A post shared by Ian Sihle (@ian_sihle) on

