Amor Vittone: I am just fighting for what was promised by Joost

Amor Vittone has come out to reiterate that she is fighting over Joost van der Westhuizen's estate for the sake of their children.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Amor revealed she would not stop fighting because she was motivated by her children's welfare.

"My kids are amazing. They don't read anything on Google and I am very honest with them. Even when I am going to to see the lawyers, I tell them 'mommy is going to fight for what is yours. They tell me 'mommy, daddy always said that we would be taken care of. Do we have to lose the house?," she said.

She said all she wanted was for her kids to be taken care of.

"I am not fighting for his money for my benefit, people read headlines and not the story. All I wanted was for the kids to be taken care of, from school and their beloved hobbies," she said.

Amor said the delay and 'fights' had been caused by the technical breach and a lot of things being "unaccounted for" in Joost's will.

"I don't mind paying, selling or renting my home and going to a smaller place [for my children] but I can't even do that because the house is in Jooost's name," she said.

Joost died earlier this year after a lengthy battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at age 45.