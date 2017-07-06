TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Somizi's mom steals the show on reality series finale

06 July 2017 - 10:02 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi was the talk of Twitter on Wednesday when the second season of his hit reality show came to an end.
Somizi was the talk of Twitter on Wednesday when the second season of his hit reality show came to an end.
Image: Somizi via Instagram

The second season of Somizi's popular reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, drew to a close on Wednesday night with more emotion than a Kardashian's feud.

While Somizi was centre of attention with his private jet life and valuable advice to singer Babes Wodumo, his mother stole the show with her hilarious comments and happy nature.

Fans of the show, as always, took to Twitter to share their reaction through memes and jokes. 

Perhaps one of the most touching moments of the season was born when Somizi ended the show with a powerful sermon, including the encouragement to always "slay in your lane".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Humbled by the support for his reality show, Somizi took to Twitter to thank fans.

While most fans were more concerned with when the show would be returning for a third season. 

READ MORE:

Zahara & Amaza have allegedly split - reports

Zahara and her fiancé DJ Amaza Ntshanga have reportedly called it quits after a five-year relationship.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

SABC gets rid of Robert Marawa and he didn't even know

TV and radio presenter Robert Marawa found out through colleagues at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that he had lost his job on ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

SABC 'parts ways' with Robert Marawa

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has "parted ways" with sports presenter Robert Marawa.  The public broadcaster revealed the news in ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kwesta and Zakes take aim at 'disrespectful' Mabala Noise TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi reflects on being 'nailed' by the taxman for R3.4 million TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban TshisaLIVE
  5. EXCLUSIVE! Skolopad's manager appalled by 'pimp' requests for her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
Seven dead as building burns in downtown Johannesburg

Related articles

  1. WATCH: Bonang breaks down over hate on upcoming reality show TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake promises 'uncensored fun' on #WTFTumi TshisaLIVE
  3. SABC channel head resigns TshisaLIVE
  4. Hugh Masekela 'hurt' by young people not speaking vernac TshisaLIVE
  5. Lebo Sekgobela recounts being rejected repeatedly TshisaLIVE