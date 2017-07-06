IN MEMES: Somizi's mom steals the show on reality series finale
The second season of Somizi's popular reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, drew to a close on Wednesday night with more emotion than a Kardashian's feud.
While Somizi was centre of attention with his private jet life and valuable advice to singer Babes Wodumo, his mother stole the show with her hilarious comments and happy nature.
Fans of the show, as always, took to Twitter to share their reaction through memes and jokes.
Can the mother have her own show #ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/Ye148XnZdF— nono (@ladymmmm) July 5, 2017
@somizi 's mom though 😂😂😂 she's a star #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/2HyGHAMEjA— Keabecoe Walter (@WalterKeabecoe) July 5, 2017
Mary Thwala A.K.A Nomzamo 😂😂😂😂❤ #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/FWYia2Akzj— B O N G E K A 🌸 (@khanya_bongeka) July 5, 2017
Who's mother is that? Please own up.— BirthdayMonth (@SementhleeW) July 5, 2017
Love her. #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/vDHXeTOjtU
Perhaps one of the most touching moments of the season was born when Somizi ended the show with a powerful sermon, including the encouragement to always "slay in your lane".
#LTDWSomizi "Slay in your lane" yaaasss🙏 pic.twitter.com/ievzp1qTFx— Gugulethu Luthuli (@prudyLootwolie) July 5, 2017
I have just fallen inlove with @somizi even more after watching tonights episode.."Slay in your la e"#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/MhkChMMaOe— Miss.V (@azolav) July 5, 2017
Humbled by the support for his reality show, Somizi took to Twitter to thank fans.
Tonight is the last ep of #ltdwsomizi season 2. what an amazing experience sharing my space with u. thank u for the love @Mzansimagic— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 5, 2017
While most fans were more concerned with when the show would be returning for a third season.
#LTDWSomizi— 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) July 5, 2017
This is laaast episode😢
Modimo, I'm not ready weitsi🙏🏿
Come back Somgaga ngwana ko gae pic.twitter.com/bcYN53iINk
#LTDWSomizi great season finale.. Please don't be long with the next season.. ❤❤ @somizi love you continue being such a great inspiration— Boitumelo Modisakeng (@BoiteeM16) July 5, 2017
#LTDWSomizi so sad that it was the last episode. Till the next one. pic.twitter.com/FNr0UY202H— Barbie Myeki (@TheBarbieM) July 5, 2017
@Mzansimagic the sanity of this country depends on S3 of #LTDWSomizi we a in a rough place and really need this 😩 pic.twitter.com/zvho09vAYy— Thabang Big T (@TbangSA) July 5, 2017
READ MORE:
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP