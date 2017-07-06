IN MEMES: Somizi's mom steals the show on reality series finale

The second season of Somizi's popular reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, drew to a close on Wednesday night with more emotion than a Kardashian's feud.

While Somizi was centre of attention with his private jet life and valuable advice to singer Babes Wodumo, his mother stole the show with her hilarious comments and happy nature.

Fans of the show, as always, took to Twitter to share their reaction through memes and jokes.