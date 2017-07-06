TshisaLIVE

Is Udo Carelse replacing Robert Marawa on Metro FM?

06 July 2017 - 16:05 By TshisaLIVE
Udo Carelse will apparently take over from Robert Marawa.
Image: Via Twitter

Just 24 hours after the SABC confirmed that it had fired sports presenter Robert Marawa reliable sources have revealed that presenter Udo Carelse has been earmarked as his replacement on Metro FM. 

TshisaLIVE has learnt from well-placed sources that Carelse is set to "temporarily" step into Marawa's shoes on Sport@6. 

Apparently Marawa's position will only be permanently filled at a later stage. However, Udo claimed to be in the dark about the news.

"This is all news to me. I suggest you speak to the powers that be in this regard," he said.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, could neither confirm or deny the news, saying it will remain speculation until an official comment is done.

"I am not aware of who will be replacing Robert, as such it will remain speculations until an official statement by the SABC has been made," he said.

