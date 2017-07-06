TshisaLIVE

Nonhle Ndala is pregnant with twins

06 July 2017 - 21:05 By TshisaLIVE
Nonhle has confirmed the big news: She is pregnant with twins.
Image: Via Instagram

After much speculation Nonhle Ndala has confirmed on Top Billing that she is expecting twins with Bafana Bafana player Andile Jali.

Although Nonhle has not confirmed the news publicly she has been dropping hints on her social media accounts.

She posted an image of herself in a bikini top on June 17 showing off her cleavage with the caption "two weeks to go."

Friends have also been congratulating her on social media and have made reference to her becoming a mommy again.

However, she saved the final confirmation for an interview on Top Billing which  aired on Thursday night.

"I'm four weeks away from delivery. It has been hard (to keep it a secret) because a pregnancy is something you want to celebrate and get excited about but this time I couldn't so I decided to keep it a secret," she said.

Nonhle revealed she is expecting both a boy and a girl. Nonhle and Andile already have one-year-old daughter, Amahle. 

Congrats, ma!

