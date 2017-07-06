TshisaLIVE

SABC admits Robert Marawa wasn't 'told directly' about axing

06 July 2017 - 13:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Robert Marawa parted ways with the SABC on Wednesday.
Robert Marawa parted ways with the SABC on Wednesday.
Image: Tshepo Kekana.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have admitted they went public with their decision to terminate Robert Marawa's contract without 'notifying him directly'.

The broadcaster announced that it had parted ways with the popular sports presenter on Wednesday. However, just minutes after the media statement was released Robert told  TshisaLIVE he knew nothing about it.

He said he was alerted to the situation through colleagues after an internal notice was circulated at the public broadcaster.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago admitted that it went public with announcement after receiving word from his lawyers because it could not get in touch with Robert. 

"We have been in discussions with Robert for several weeks and he has been communicating with us through his lawyer. Once a decision had been made to part ways we notified the lawyer. We tried to contact Robert directly but were unsuccessful. So, once his lawyer acknowledged receipt of the mail, we announced the decision. As far as we are concerned, we did the right thing," Kaizer said.

He revealed the decision to dismiss Robert was made during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Kaizer denied that the broadcaster flouted the rules in dismissing Robert and said they had grounds to do so because he refused to come to work.

"He did not honour his contract and refused to come to work. We spoke to him after he announced on social media that he would not return until the matter between his producer and the SABC was resolved. We reached out to him several times but he told us directly that he would not come back until we resolved the issue.

"We never had a problem with Robert, only with his producer. He got involved. It was only when he refused to come to work, which is grounds for dismissal at the SABC, that it became a matter between us and Robert," Kaizer said.

He denied that there was a vendetta against the presenter at the SABC and claimed that they had done their best to ensure he stayed at the broadcaster. 

"No one is doubting his ability or his skill. We don't know if there was any intention to leave from his side, we don't want to speculate on that but we would not have worked with him for 10 years if we had an issue with him," Kaizer said. 

Robert did not reveal whether he intends to challenge the dismissal but Kaizer said from their perspective the matter was closed.

"We are not aware of any legal action against us from Robert's side but we have terminated his contract from our side. As far as we are concerned, the matter between us and him is done," Kaizer said.

UPDATE: 

Robert refused to comment further on his dismissal only telling TshisaLIVE that the matter was currently "under legal review".

He was also mum on his next move but told fans on social media to expect to hear him back on radio "soon".

READ MORE:

Zahara on split from Amaza: 'He wasn't the right one for me'

Award-winning musician Zahara is opened up about her painful split from radio DJ Amaza Ntshanga and how she finally found the "real man" she needed ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Nolo Phiri on Rhythm City exit: I'm jumping before I get pushed

After six year's on Rhythm City, actress Nolo Phiri has decided to leave the popular E.tv soapie to become a production company boss.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

IN MEMES: Somizi's mom steals the show on reality series finale

The second season of Somizi's popular reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, drew to a close on Wednesday night with more drama than a ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kwesta and Zakes take aim at 'disrespectful' Mabala Noise TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi reflects on being 'nailed' by the taxman for R3.4 million TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW: Twitter goes in on bride's 'imported' dress from Durban TshisaLIVE
  5. EXCLUSIVE! Skolopad's manager appalled by 'pimp' requests for her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema: 'They’re saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.'
Malema: ’We need to share the land and wealth.’

Related articles

  1. Twitter goes crazy as Rob K airs Blac Chyna's 'dirty laundry' TshisaLIVE
  2. Radio DJ gets candid about being transgender in the industry TshisaLIVE
  3. Robert Marawa's sinister SABC warning TshisaLIVE
  4. 'No bad blood' between DJ Bongz & Mabala Noise TshisaLIVE
  5. Zahara & Amaza have allegedly split - reports TshisaLIVE