Surprise! Nonhle Ndala has already given birth to twins

Nonhle Ndala (and her squad) are clearly good at keeping secrets. She and Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali confirmed on Thursday night they were expecting twins. Just after the interview aired on Top Billing Nonhle confirmed on her Instagram page that she had already given birth to twins.

"Last month we were blessed with two little miracles Andile Junior and Amarè Jali... Thank you to family and friends for respecting our privacy during the pregnancy and your continued support when we welcomed our babies to the world," she wrote.

Nonhle has been dropping hints about her pregnancy on social media for weeks now and friends have been making coy remarks about the pregnancy on the comments section.

In February this year there were reports that the couple were on "the rocks." But obviously they were just getting their baby room ready, fam.

The twins join big sister Amahle.