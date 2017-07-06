Twitter gives #WTFTumi the thumbs up

Tumi Morake's new night time talk show has impressed the Twittersphere after its debut on Wednesday night.

Celebrities and social media users alike seemed to be won over and were already asking for more.

Other than the slight confusion over the 'WTF' in #WTFTumi meant, others were concerned that the show had occupied Trending SA's time slot.

Twitter gave props to Tumi, whom most agreed was slayed at her job as the host. The first guests which included Pearl Thusi and David Kau also won her some points.