Twitter gives #WTFTumi the thumbs up
Tumi Morake's new night time talk show has impressed the Twittersphere after its debut on Wednesday night.
Celebrities and social media users alike seemed to be won over and were already asking for more.
Other than the slight confusion over the 'WTF' in #WTFTumi meant, others were concerned that the show had occupied Trending SA's time slot.
Twitter gave props to Tumi, whom most agreed was slayed at her job as the host. The first guests which included Pearl Thusi and David Kau also won her some points.
Trending already. Let's drink to that! 🥂🥂🥂#WTFTUMI pic.twitter.com/BcNNy20aRg— #WTFTumi (@wtftumi) July 5, 2017
@tumi_morake Kgalemela Lenyatso 👏👏 #WTFTUMI I really enjoyed your show. 😂😂 #BerekaMosadi 💜🔥🔥💦— Ketshepile Manchwe (@DaRealTshepiegh) July 5, 2017
who else opened channel 193 for #TrendingSA and not #WTFTUMI pic.twitter.com/k4J9R1aWQT— Siswati_Matters (@RlChauke) July 5, 2017
Must say I enjoyed watchin the 1st episode of Tumi Morake's show... Can't wait for more. Well done Tumi! Pearl is flames tho #WTFTumi #sabc3— Ntha (@MrsChimhau) July 5, 2017
Pearl o re Robert Marawa will have 4 job offers by tomorrow #WTFTUMI pic.twitter.com/rtRWYtqHZl— I Refuse To Adult (@Albatross_SA) July 5, 2017
When you try to give #WTFTUMI a chance but remember How lit #SavageWednesday would've been on #tsaon3 pic.twitter.com/UZ0QIA5IfF— Patrick Mot'soene (@PMtshwene) July 5, 2017
Loved the show. Well done my Skat @tumi_morake #WTFTUMI— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) July 5, 2017
#WTFTUMI mara this wtf e emetseng ?? pic.twitter.com/1fyEZqTX1U— CAPTAIN LOLO (@LoloSekoaleng) July 5, 2017
#WTFTUMI haai! I miss #Trending SA pic.twitter.com/q4NufCBon8— The real TK (@ErickThemba) July 5, 2017
READ MORE:
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP