Twitter won't let Tbo Touch 'forget' about 'data betrayal'
Tbo Touch's motivational tweet turned into a platform for some tweeps who don't easily forget, to remind Touch that he "abandoned" the #DataMustFall movement.
The media personality who often takes to Twitter to post motivational quotes shared his thoughts about entitlement.
A man who drives his father's car is not entitled to speak in a coucil of men who own Bicycles.— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) July 5, 2017
Twitter was evidently not willing to let Touch forget about the #DataMustFall movement that he once led.
They then took aim at Touch with a string of snide comments:
A man who abandons his #DataMustFall campaign isn't suppose to speak in the council of men who are struggling wth their networks— Zakarian mafia (@ishmaelsizwe) July 5, 2017
A man that can't spell council can't speak in the mist council of men who can spell. pic.twitter.com/LEp61mt3nl— DecoloniseEverything (@LordPercyK) July 5, 2017
A man who sold out on #DataMustFall is not worthy of speaking in the council of the data less masses. https://t.co/0vRxcyTzCZ— DecoloniseEverything (@LordPercyK) July 5, 2017
Tbo Touch was probably not expecting those responses!
READ MORE:
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP