TshisaLIVE

Twitter won't let Tbo Touch 'forget' about 'data betrayal'

06 July 2017 - 15:14 By TshisaLIVE
Tbo Touch can't post motivational quotes without some tweeps reminding him of #DataMustFall
Image: Real Talk: Youtube

Tbo Touch's motivational tweet turned into a platform for some tweeps who don't easily forget, to remind Touch that he "abandoned" the #DataMustFall movement.

The media personality who often takes to Twitter to post motivational quotes shared his thoughts about entitlement.

Twitter was evidently not willing to let Touch forget about the #DataMustFall movement that he once led.

They then took aim at Touch with a string of snide comments:

Tbo Touch was probably not expecting those responses!

READ MORE:

SABC admits Robert Marawa wasn't 'told directly' about axing

The SABC have admitted to announcing their decision to terminate Robert Marawa's contract without notifying him directly.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zahara on split from Amaza: 'He wasn't the right one for me'

Award-winning musician Zahara is opened up about her painful split from radio DJ Amaza Ntshanga and how she finally found the "real man" she needed ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Nolo Phiri on Rhythm City exit: I'm jumping before I get pushed

After six year's on Rhythm City, actress Nolo Phiri has decided to leave the popular E.tv soapie to become a production company boss.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

