Brickz in jail after being found guilty of rape

07 July 2017 - 18:41 By TshisaLIVE
Brickz has been found guilty of rape
Image: Supplied

Kwaito musician Sipho Charles Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, is currently in police custody after he was found guilty of rape by the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday afternoon. 

According to Sunday World the judgment was handed down by Magistrate John Baloyi after a three-year court battle. 

Baloyi said Brickz was found guilty because he failed to convince the court that he did not commit a crime. 

The kwaito musician's R50,000 bail was also immediately revoked and he was remanded in police custody. 

Brickz was arrested in November 2013 for raping a 16-year-old relative. He is expected to be sentenced next week.

