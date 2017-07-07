Confirmed! Rachel & Siya Kolisi are expecting a baby girl
Rugby player Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are set to welcome a baby girl into their family and are excited to add a touch of pink to the house.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rachel confirmed the pregnancy news and said the entire family could not wait for the little girl's arrival.
"I am excited, so is my husband and my kids. We expecting a baby girl and well, I guess I am as ready as one can ever be," she said.
Rachel said they had not yet began revamping the "baby room" but shared that the news had brought joy in their family.
She also took to Instagram to share the news, saying she was looking forward to the joys that motherhood brought.
Rachel and Siya also have a two-year-old son, Nicholas Siyamthanda. Two years ago the couple also took custody of Siya's half-siblings Liyema (14) and Liphelo (8) whose mom died in 2009.
Half way in and looking forward to all the joys parenting brings: A baby that actually burps and doesn't vomit everywhere in the process, sleeps through the night and never requires sleep training or 'ninja sneaking out of her room at night', loves to eat all her food never once spitting it in our face, poo staying in the nappy, wee preferably not in our face, a child that never climbs the stairs until they know how to get back down, is not attracted to any or all electrical appliances, does not feel the need to open all the cupboards in the kitchen and pull everything out - daily, loves to wash and brush her locks, potty training does not include poo on walls, cupboards, carpets, dishes, pants - basically everywhere except the toilet. STAYS FAR AWAY FROM THE BUM CREAM. 🙏🏼👶🏽🍼🚺
