Confirmed! Rachel & Siya Kolisi are expecting a baby girl

Rugby player Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are set to welcome a baby girl into their family and are excited to add a touch of pink to the house.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rachel confirmed the pregnancy news and said the entire family could not wait for the little girl's arrival.

"I am excited, so is my husband and my kids. We expecting a baby girl and well, I guess I am as ready as one can ever be," she said.

Rachel said they had not yet began revamping the "baby room" but shared that the news had brought joy in their family.

She also took to Instagram to share the news, saying she was looking forward to the joys that motherhood brought.

Rachel and Siya also have a two-year-old son, Nicholas Siyamthanda. Two years ago the couple also took custody of Siya's half-siblings Liyema (14) and Liphelo (8) whose mom died in 2009.