Cute SA kid gives Alicia Keys 'a run for her money' in viral video

US megastar Alicia Keys has been bowled over by a four-year-old South African girl's rendition of her track In Common, which has gone viral.

Tirivashe 'Tipitiz' Chidavaenzi found international fame this week after a video of her passionately singing Alicia Key's hit track was shared on social media by the US star.

Reposting the video, Alicia wrote: "Get it miss! Giving me a run for my money!"