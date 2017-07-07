TshisaLIVE

Cute SA kid gives Alicia Keys 'a run for her money' in viral video

07 July 2017 - 10:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Alicia Key was blown away by a South African girl's talent
Image: Via Instagram

US megastar Alicia Keys has been bowled over by a four-year-old South African girl's rendition of her track In Common, which has gone viral.

Tirivashe 'Tipitiz' Chidavaenzi found international fame this week after a video of her passionately singing Alicia Key's hit track was shared on social media by the US star.

Reposting the video, Alicia wrote: "Get it miss! Giving me a run for my money!" 

The video gained over 1.7 million views in its first 12 hours and had over 1,200 comments from people across the world.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the little girl's father said she was overjoyed by the love the video had received.

"When we told her that Alicia Keys put her video on Instagram, she screamed... and then went to go play with her sister," her father Tre Chidavaenzi said.

