Dr Malinga plans to create jobs with new 'chill spot' in Hammanskraal

Award-winning musician Dr Malinga wants to add to the culture of Hammanskraal by building a new "chill spot" just a stone throw away from where he was born and raised.

Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE the spot would include a restaurant, merchandise store and carwash.

"We are busy building it and we should be open in September. It will improve the area and the culture which is important to me," Malinga added.

The name of the spot is yet to be decided but has become affectionately known as "Malinga Lounge".