Dr Malinga plans to create jobs with new 'chill spot' in Hammanskraal

07 July 2017
Dr Malinga is going to have his own
Dr Malinga is going to have his own "chill spot" in Hammanskraal.
Image: Via Instagram

Award-winning musician Dr Malinga wants to add to the culture of Hammanskraal by building a new "chill spot" just a stone throw away from where he was born and raised.

Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE  the spot would include a restaurant, merchandise store and carwash.

"We are busy building it and we should be open in September. It will improve the area and the culture which is important to me," Malinga added.

The name of the spot is yet to be decided but has become affectionately known as "Malinga Lounge".

NEW PLACE COMING SOON IN HAMMANSKRAAL.

A post shared by Dr Malinga (@drmalinga) on

Dr Malinga said the idea for the spot came after he noticed how many people in the area had construction skills but still struggled to find a jobs.

"I wanted to create jobs for people in the area. I know that it will help the area improve and give many of them hope," he added.

