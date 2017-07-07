TshisaLIVE

Robert Marawa denies benefiting from ‘Hlaudi shenanigans’ at SABC

07 July 2017 - 09:54 By TshisaLIVE
Robert Marawa says that he was not given any favours by Hlaudi.
Robert Marawa says that he was not given any favours by Hlaudi.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene

Just hours after being fired from the SABC, Robert Marawa slammed any suggestions that he benefited from favours from former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng during his time at the broadcaster. 

Robert's dismissal sparked fierce reaction on social media, including a comment from one Twitter user, who questioned the presenter being able to work at both the SABC and its competitor SuperSport.

"Robert Marawa is one of the beneficiaries of (the) Hlaudi shenanigans (at the SABC), working for two competing companies. I am glad to see him go," the user wrote.

The follower then questioned Robert over whether Hlaudi had a part to play in the agreement. 

"Did you or did you not benefit from Hlaudi? Only he could let you work for a competition," wrote the user.

"I was doing that (working at both SABC and SuperSport) way before Hlaudi stepped into Auckland Park. I don't work on favours like you....don't paint all of us with your messed up brush!" Robert said. 

Robert could not be reached for comment. 

 

READ MORE:

Is Udo Carelse replacing Robert Marawa on Metro FM?

Just 24 hours after the SABC confirmed that it had fired sports presenter Robert Marawa reliable sources have revealed that presenter Udo Carelse has ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

SABC admits Robert Marawa wasn't 'told directly' about axing

The SABC have admitted to announcing their decision to terminate Robert Marawa's contract without notifying him directly.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Robert's sinister SABC warning

Robert Marawa is not an angry man despite being told about losing his Metro FM gig through colleagues after a circular was sent to staff at the SABC. ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Mona Monyane blasts criticism over falling pregnant again TshisaLIVE
  2. SABC gets rid of Robert Marawa and he didn't even know TshisaLIVE
  3. SABC 'parts ways' with Robert Marawa TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi reflects on being 'nailed' by the taxman for R3.4 million TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First day of G20 summit starts with new protests
South Africa reacts to Bell Pottinger's apology

Related articles

  1. Amor Vittone: I am just fighting for what was promised by Joost TshisaLIVE
  2. Nonhle Ndala feels 'blessed' after welcoming twins TshisaLIVE
  3. Zahara 'ready to take on the world' with new music deal TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter won't let Tbo Touch 'forget' about 'data betrayal' TshisaLIVE