Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity

Thando Thabethe has poked fun over Cassper Nyovest's love life, saying the rapper has always been "crying" for his ex Boity Thulo.

Quizzed by a fan during a live Q&A with Slikour recently Thando touched on Cassper and Boity's relationship when asked if there was any chance she would hook up with the rapper.

"Doesn't Cassper have a girlfriend? Cassper is a good friend of mine. I have known him since varsity days. Even back then he was crying for Boity. That long ago," she said.

Thando, who is currently in a relationship, reaffirmed that her relationship with Cassper was just platonic.

"He is cool. We are good friends... Yah, we are good friends," Thando said.

Cassper and Boity broke up in late 2015 after dating for a second time in their lives. The pair have remained close friends, even amidst recent rumours that Boity had found love in the arms of African basketball star Christian Eyenga