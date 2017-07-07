Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo
Twitter was sombre on Thursday night after they discovered that Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo, was unable to have children.
MaKhumalo, the firm fan favourite, revealed that she is unable to have children on last night's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu.
MaKhumalo helps manage the various family businesses and is a weekly guest on Gagasi FM where she speaks about love‚ relationships and marriages.
During a previous interview she told TshisaLIVE she was perfectly happy with her married life. MaKhumalo added that when she spent time with Musa, she got his undivided attention which is why polygamy worked for her.
“There is no competition. He doesn’t talk about his issues. It’s me time. We have good sex and love. I’m in a happy marriage and proud of my husband,” she said.
MaKhumalo struggled to fight back tears as she opened up about her struggles with falling pregnant and asked fans to pray for her.
#Uthandonesthembu let right now call on the heavens to help MaKhumalo fall pregnant... join me right now. I👇have started pic.twitter.com/ERvexTC9Dn— Ngcolosi Jali (@NgcolosiJali) July 7, 2017
#Uthandonesthembu— Zama Jwara (@zamsidiamond) July 6, 2017
Let us pray for MaKhumalo to be blessed with a child. pic.twitter.com/lnXvCIU02d
Our national key point Makhumalo #Uthandonesthembu the wife of the nation deserves a child bakithi, we feel your pain 💔😭 God bless her soul pic.twitter.com/XPKjPaOYTT— PennyM 💞 (@Penuel_Mashele) July 6, 2017
MaKhumalo doesn't deserve this😭💔 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/e1yDPldM9W— Thembalamantungwa👑 (@Ella_Khumalo) July 6, 2017
#Uthandonesthembu makhumalo is crying I can't, my world is breaking.... She wants this baby so bad, lord help her pic.twitter.com/fMp61yy56k— Roman Mdima (@Siduduzile20) July 6, 2017
Gents lets pray for our national treasure Makhumalo to fall pregnant. We cant watch her cry like that #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/KqTW5SivqL— Point of Order (@ghettostyler) July 6, 2017
Makhumalo just give good positive vibes while maCele is opposite she gives bad negative dark sad vibes nje #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/V3mXlj7zJy— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) July 6, 2017
