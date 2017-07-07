Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo

Twitter was sombre on Thursday night after they discovered that Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo, was unable to have children.

MaKhumalo, the firm fan favourite, revealed that she is unable to have children on last night's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu.

MaKhumalo helps manage the various family businesses and is a weekly guest on Gagasi FM where she speaks about love‚ relationships and marriages.

During a previous interview she told TshisaLIVE she was perfectly happy with her married life. MaKhumalo added that when she spent time with Musa, she got his undivided attention which is why polygamy worked for her.

“There is no competition. He doesn’t talk about his issues. It’s me time. We have good sex and love. I’m in a happy marriage and proud of my husband,” she said.

MaKhumalo struggled to fight back tears as she opened up about her struggles with falling pregnant and asked fans to pray for her.