WATCH: This loved-up video of Kenny Kunene will give you the feels

It's no secret that Kenny Kunene and his wife Nonkululeko are completely besotted with each other.

The lovebirds are always gushing over each other on social media. But this video that Nonkululeko made for her man will melt your heart.

Taking to Instagram Kenny revealed how he was bowled over by the surprise collage-type video.

"I had a hectic day and I come home to this...Thank you God for blessing me with a loving and caring wife. I can't ask for more. I love you my queen MaRemo," he said.

The video, which is a mash up of all their special moments together will definitely give you the feels!