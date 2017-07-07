TshisaLIVE

Zahara 'ready to take on the world' with new music deal

Zahara will be releasing her next album in September.
Image: WALDO SWIEGERS

Zahara has told her haters to "watch her go," after she bagged a massive global distribution deal with Warner Music.

The Loliwe hitmaker this week sealed the big deal, that will see Warner Music work with Zahara's own record label Music Lives Here Records.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Zahara said she was delighted with the deal.

"I have been waiting for a long time to announce this deal and I am so excited. It is not just a deal but a partnership that will see me and Warner work together as partners. I did not leave TS Records to be under someone and I am so glad that my record label will now get more exposure," she said.

Through the deal, Zahara will release her next studio album in September both here and in America.

"We will be launching and touring the album here and then later in America. This is a great moment for me and I am ready to take on the world," Zahara said.

In a statement, MD of Warner Music South Africa Tracy Fraser said: "Zahara is one of the most exciting artists to come out of South Africa ever and we are absolutely delighted to be part of the next chapter in her incredible career".

