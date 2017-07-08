TshisaLIVE

LEVELS! Black Coffee’s son is cruising in a baby Bentley

08 July 2017 - 10:00 By Deena Robinson
Black Coffee with his kids.
Black Coffee with his kids.
Image: via Black Coffee Instagram

It seems that a taste for the finer things in life runs in Black Coffee’s family!

The world-renowned DJ recently posted adorable snaps of his youngest son Asante in a brand new mini Bentley.

The tot looked comfortable behind the wheel, proving that a love of cars clearly runs in his BLOOD

Black Coffee himself owns a Bentley, which is valued at over R3 million.

Asante is by far the coolest toddler in South Africa.

Can Black Coffee adopt us, please?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

