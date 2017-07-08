Samkelo Ndlovu shuts down trolls with saucy snap
Samkelo Ndlovu is not here for body shamers.
The Rhythm City actress took to Instagram this week to shut down internet trolls who thought she has gone too far with those workout routines.
Samkelo posted a picture of her toned physique and issued a stern warning to the haters.
I don't always do this, but this is to clarify some things. I decided to share my fitness and healthy lifestyle journey with you because I know how hard it is to just START. Also, I always encourage women to just be healthy: it has never been about weight or size. It's just about health and fitness. I am and have always been happy with my shape and size, and I encourage women to never feel pressured to be a certain size and shape by society. My point is to encourage healthy eating with my food posts and regular working out with my gym posts. I am not in any way telling women to be skinny or thin or to starve themselves. Thank you ❤️❤️❤️ #HealthyBodyHealthyMind #GetFitOrDieTrying #DressingRoomSelfie (I'm in my dressing room here + water and packed lunch in the back there👌🏾👏🏾💪🏾🍉)
“I am not in any way telling women to be skinny or thin or to starve themselves. I always encourage women to just be healthy; it has never been about weight or size,” she said.
The actress regularly posts pictures of her gym workouts, and said she does it to help those wishing to make a health change.
“I decided to share my fitness and healthy lifestyle journey with you because I know how hard it is to just start,” Samkelo said.
The outspoken actress has defended her weight in the past. Speaking to Sunday World she said that her body has “grown from a girl’s body into a woman’s body.”
