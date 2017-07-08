Samkelo Ndlovu shuts down trolls with saucy snap

“I am not in any way telling women to be skinny or thin or to starve themselves. I always encourage women to just be healthy; it has never been about weight or size,” she said.

The actress regularly posts pictures of her gym workouts, and said she does it to help those wishing to make a health change.

“I decided to share my fitness and healthy lifestyle journey with you because I know how hard it is to just start,” Samkelo said.

The outspoken actress has defended her weight in the past. Speaking to Sunday World she said that her body has “grown from a girl’s body into a woman’s body.”

READ MORE: