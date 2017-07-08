WATCH: Kwesta reflects on his trip to the States

Kwesta recently flew the flag high during his trip to the States where he shared the stage with US rapper T.I.

While there Kwesta also beefed up the contact list on his phone and had important conversations to grow his brand.

Speaking to Zkhiphani about his trip Kwesta said it was a realisation of a long term dream that he mapped out for himself years ago.

"To be the guy that actually did it, I can only hope that I inspired other cats that are coming out of [townships]," he said.

Kwesta added that it was dope to be in Atlanta and that people out there were aware of what SA is doing.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of his performance with T.I in Atlanta, Kwesta said he was surprised when the US star's team contacted him.

"They were like‚’we really like your vibe and we think that we can really vibe with you. We want you to come out and open for T.I.’ It came out of the blue. I haven’t met T.I. or anyone from his team before so to get this call was totally unexpected. I am a big fan of T.I. so I naturally said yes‚" he said.

Watch the rest of the interview here: