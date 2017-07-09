Craig Lucas wins The Voice SA

Team Kahn Morbee came out victorious after Craig Lucas beat favourite Josh Ansley to become the winner of The Voice SA season two during a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night.

As winner of the competition, Craig walks away with a recording contract from Universal Music, R250,000 cash, a new car, a smartwatch and cellphone, a camera, a TV and R100,000 worth of fashion vouchers.

The show's seven finalists collaborated with stars such as Nadine, Nianell, Gavin Edwards, Emo Adams, Thembeka Mnguni, Jimmy Nevis and Magdalene Minnaar.

Craig follows in the footsteps of last year's winner Richard Stirton and his coach Kahn Morbee.

It was the first time in the history of the show that the finale was contested by seven musicians, after dodgy voting tactics resulted in the return of two contestants who had previously been booted out of the competition.

In a statement released late last month, M-Net said it had been alerted to paid-for marketing efforts (boosted posts) on some of the contestant's personal social media accounts.

The boosted posts went against the rules of the competition and led to M-Net inviting the last two eliminated contestants, Luke Lovemore and PJ Pretorius back into the show.

The broadcaster refused to reveal the names of the guilty parties and said they could not "determine with certainty whether misconduct took place and what the impact was on the voting results".

Then earlier this week the show was once again hit by more voting when M-Net revealed it had been alerted to another boosted post.

In a statement released ahead of the show's finale M-Net said it had been notified of a post that was visible online for about three hours and was later removed on the broadcaster's request.

"M-Net was aware of another boosted social media post linked to The Voice SA voting this week. This paid-for marketing was visible online for approximately three hours on the morning of Tuesday 4 July and removed on M-Net’s request," said the statement.

According to an independent analysis the "ranking of the talent and overall winner" had apparently not changed since the boosted post.

The broadcaster has also remained steadfast in its decision not to name the guilty parties, despite insisting that it was being "transparent".

"M-Net does not condone rule-breaking and will disqualify talent on all our reality shows, if and when we feel it’s required. At the same time, it’s important for us that all reality-show voting competitions play out in a fair and transparent way. It would not have been fair to mention names," said M-Net spokesperson Lani Lombard.

M-Net promised to disclose the voting figures from the finale later this week in the interest of transparency.