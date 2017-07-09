Mshoza thanks fans for the overwhelming support

Mshoza has broken her silence to thank for the overwhelming love and support since the death of her mom two weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram Mshoza said she was grateful for the kind words and messages of strength she's received from people.

"It is heartwarming to know all of you are in my corner during good and difficult times. I am healing and recovering well. Do not despair, I will be back soon," she said.

Earlier this week Mshoza's manager Thanduxolo Jindela told TshisaLIVE she had put her career on hold to mourn her mom's death.

"Mshoza has promised fans she will return to music, but she has not committed herself to any performances right now. The passing of her mother was a shock to her and her doctors have now ordered her to pull out of work and rest," he said.