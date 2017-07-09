Ntando Duma’s loving motherhood

Ntando Duma who gave birth to her baby girl a week ago is naturally smitten with her bundle of joy.

Even though Ntando hasn't officially introduced her daughter to the world, she's been sharing glimpses of their moments together.

"Latest addition from heaven! A Blessing. I love you," she said.

Ntando and Junior de Rocka welcomed baby Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi into the world last Wednesday.