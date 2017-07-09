TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma’s loving motherhood

09 July 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma and Junior de Rocka are doting parents.
Image: Via Instagram

Ntando Duma who gave birth to her baby girl a week ago is naturally smitten with her bundle of joy. 

Even though Ntando hasn't officially introduced her daughter to the world, she's been sharing glimpses of their moments together. 

"Latest addition from heaven! A Blessing. I love you," she said. 

Ntando and Junior de Rocka welcomed baby Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi into the world last Wednesday. 

❤️😍

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

Going to play with other kids💕💕 @sbahlemzizi

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

...latest addition from heaven! A Blessing❤️ I love you @sbahlemzizi

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

