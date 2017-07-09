Senzo Meyiwa's daughter visits his grave

Senzo Meyiwa's daughter recently visited his gravesite to wish him a belated Father's Day.

Taking to social media her mom shared touching pictures of her dropping off a card and blowing kisses to her dad.

"As she wished her dad a belated Father's Day...she wanted to drop off her card and her sisters card and tell him she misses him. Sad but I know he will never be forgotten by his daughters, family and the nation," said Mandisa.