Senzo Meyiwa's daughter visits his grave

09 July 2017
Senzo Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa's daughter recently visited his gravesite to wish him a belated Father's Day. 

Taking to social media her mom shared touching pictures of her dropping off a card and blowing kisses to her dad. 

"As she wished her dad a belated Father's Day...she wanted to drop off her card and her sisters card and tell him she misses him. Sad but I know he will never be forgotten by his daughters, family and the nation," said Mandisa. 

