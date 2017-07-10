TshisaLIVE

B threw her party on the same day as Kairo's bday - Twitter goes cray

10 July 2017 - 05:40 By TshisaLIVE
Twitter had lots of opinions
Twitter never forgets. Ever.

Here was Bonang, in all of her gorg pink glory at her 30th party, and Twitter was lit.

First it was the fact that B had her big party on the same day as little Kairo's birthday.

Then it was Bonang's dress and the fact that it looked similar to Kelly Khumalos SAMA outfit.

And then there was the usual attacks. You know. Cause y'all can.

FYI: Daddy AKA had a birthday party for Kairo on Sunday, the day after Bonang's bash. Bonang was there. Happily taking pics and singing happy birthday.

 

