B threw her party on the same day as Kairo's bday - Twitter goes cray
Twitter never forgets. Ever.
Here was Bonang, in all of her gorg pink glory at her 30th party, and Twitter was lit.
First it was the fact that B had her big party on the same day as little Kairo's birthday.
I wonder which event AKA is gonna attend, Bonang or Kairo's birthday? Bonang is such a calculating evil stepmother😂— Matt Mogotlane (@Matt_Mogotlane) July 8, 2017
Then it was Bonang's dress and the fact that it looked similar to Kelly Khumalos SAMA outfit.
And then there was the usual attacks. You know. Cause y'all can.
When Bonang is asked to make a speech at her 30th birthday celebration. #Bonang30th pic.twitter.com/KvnD9aMv6c— Thabang Tiisetso (@TTYesterday) July 8, 2017
FYI: Daddy AKA had a birthday party for Kairo on Sunday, the day after Bonang's bash. Bonang was there. Happily taking pics and singing happy birthday.
Black Twitter or ngithi Black people are going nowhere slowly. Why entertain such a nonsense. BONANG MINNIE ZINHLE KAIRO pic.twitter.com/WLbeaJPbqA— 💗Okuhle (@Bongi_Zondi) July 9, 2017
