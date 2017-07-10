Bonang's 30th was extravagant af

Right, so we know Bonang likes to do things in style.

But nothing, and we mean nothing, could have prepared us for the level of extravagance that B had for her 30th birthday party. Especially since her man had just flown her to New York and spent a ton of randelas over there. But silly us. We were just thinking like normal folk and assumed that was it.

It's not. This is Bonang Matheba.

Held at Summer Place (The same place most people get married) B and her squad spared no cost when it came to her dream pink party.

There were ballet dancers, a suspended cake and tons and tons of flowers.