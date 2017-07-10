TshisaLIVE

Bonang's 30th was extravagant af

10 July 2017 - 05:07 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang had her own ballet dancers. As you do.
Right, so we know Bonang likes to do things in style.

But nothing, and we mean nothing, could have prepared us for the level of extravagance that B had for her 30th birthday party. Especially since her man had just flown her to New York and spent a ton of randelas over there. But silly us. We were just thinking like normal folk and assumed that was it.

It's not. This is Bonang Matheba.

Held at Summer Place (The same place most people get married) B and her squad spared no cost when it came to her dream pink party.

There were ballet dancers, a suspended cake and tons and tons of flowers.

....and thank you @precioustheplanner for making my dreams come true! 💕👑 #LasNight #My30th

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

....thank you to the Joburg Ballet for sharing this day with me... What a night!!! 💕👑 #LasNight #My30th

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Her man was obviously also there and the pair looked every bit the guaped couple they are.

....thank you to my King! 💕👑 #LasNight #My30th

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

And, of course, her A-list pals were all in attendance. 

Bassie, Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Maseko and Gert-Johan Coetzee.

 

....thank you @gertjohancoetzee for all you do for me. I love you! 💕👑 #LasNight #My30th

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

What. A. Night!! 📸 @blaq_smith 👑💕🕺🏽🎉 #LasNight #My30th

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

....Matriarch. 👑 #LasNight #My30th 📸 @blaq_smith 💕🕺🏽

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

