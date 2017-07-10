Buhle Mkhize gets fans in a frenzy over reality show suggestion

Fashionista and socialite Buhle Mkhize lives a lavish life that could make Paris Hilton blush and may soon have plans to follow in the footsteps of the Kardashians and Somizi in getting her own reality show.

The US-based socialite, who claimed to have had an affair with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, had fans in a huff recently when she suggested that she might start her own TV show about her life.

Posting a snap of herself having lunch at the upmarket French Le Bilboquet restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, Buhle told fans that she loved making stories and sharing her travels with people

" I should totally do a reality show or write a book (about my life)," she added.

The idea set off a list of comments, many of them pleading with her to take up the idea.

"Your lifestyle and personality is made for TV, baby," wrote one fan. While another suggested that ratings for the show would be flames.

Other's suggested that she should make a cameo on popular US reality show Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"A reality show will be bananas! Please, or (at least) a friend of the show on Real Housewives of Atlanta," wrote a fan.

There were also several requests from fans on what Buhle should show in the reality series, including fashion and sex tips.

Here's why we think it's a great idea!

Buhle can show us places we've never been before.