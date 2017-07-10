'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding

TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her fiancé Quinton Jones tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding in Northern Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend.

Close friends and family of the couple flocked to Minnie's family home on Saturday to celebrate the traditional gift-giving ceremony, known as umembeso, that often marks the start of wedding celebrations.

Celebs including Basetsana Kumalo, Jessica Nkosi, Anele Mdoda, Zakes Bantwini, Nandi Madida, Criselda Dudumashe, Jimmy Tau and Unathi Msengana were all in attendance.

According to Sunday World guests wore special wristbands to control access to the venue, and were apparently told not to take any pictures or videos of the ceremony.

However, several snaps of Minnie on her big day have since surfaced on social media, showing her wearing a beaded white dress with a traditional Zulu hat and neckpiece.

It has also been reported that Minnie and Quinton have been in talks with a local broadcaster to air their wedding ceremony later this year.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Minnie told fans she was "the happiest human alive".