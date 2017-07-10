TshisaLIVE

'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding

10 July 2017 - 08:22 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie celebrated her umembeso with close friends and family.
Minnie celebrated her umembeso with close friends and family.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her fiancé Quinton Jones tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding in Northern Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend.

Close friends and family of the couple flocked to Minnie's family home on Saturday to celebrate the traditional gift-giving ceremony, known as umembeso, that often marks the start of wedding celebrations.

Celebs including Basetsana Kumalo, Jessica Nkosi, Anele Mdoda, Zakes Bantwini, Nandi Madida, Criselda Dudumashe, Jimmy Tau and Unathi Msengana were all in attendance.

According to Sunday World guests wore special wristbands to control access to the venue, and were apparently told not to take any pictures or videos of the ceremony.

However, several snaps of Minnie on her big day have since surfaced on social media, showing her wearing a beaded white dress with a traditional Zulu hat and neckpiece. 

It has also been reported that Minnie and Quinton have been in talks with a local broadcaster to air their wedding ceremony later this year.

Reflecting on the ceremony, Minnie told fans she was "the happiest human alive".

Take a look at some of the snaps and videos from Minnie's big day.

#MinnieD #mrsJones

A post shared by Blessing_Mncube (@blessing_mncube) on

ITS A PARTY. @minniedlamini ❤️️💕 #lovealwayswins #umembeso

A post shared by Alvina Naicker (@alvina_naicker) on

In the mean time. #MinniewedsQuinton. Congrats babygal. May God be the centre of it all. #Teamminnie

A post shared by Silungile Mbanjwa (@sm_events_decor_specialists) on

I am her nono she is my minnie 💖 Our story is bigger then us but its forever...

A post shared by Nono-Ntobe Gwagwa (@gwa_gwa05) on

Duma Mnqobi opens up about 'depression' struggles

Generations: The Legacy star Duma Mnqobi's journey into the entertainment industry hasn't been a walk in the park and has had to deal with challenges ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

B threw her party on the same day as Kairo's bday - Twitter goes cray

Twitter never forgets. Ever. Here was Bonang, in all of her gorg pink glory at her 30th party, and Twitter was lit. First it was the fact that B had ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: Bonang's 30th will give you the feels

You've seen the pictures. Which means it's taken a while for all the glamour to sink in. And now you're trying to work out how much it cost.  But ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

READ MORE:

Most read

  1. Brickz in jail after being found guilty of rape TshisaLIVE
  2. Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LEVELS! Black Coffee’s son is cruising in a baby Bentley TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’

Related articles

  1. Bonang's 30th was extravagant af TshisaLIVE
  2. Craig Lucas wins The Voice SA TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma’s loving motherhood TshisaLIVE
  4. Mshoza thanks fans for the overwhelming support TshisaLIVE
  5. Nasty C addresses those 'arrogant' claims TshisaLIVE