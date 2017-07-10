Celeste Ntuli speaks about growing up as the 'fat one'

Comedian Celeste Ntuli took a trip down memory lane to reflect on what it was like growing up in a family of eight siblings and being the 'biggest' among her siblings.

The queen of comedy took the hot seat on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda where she held nothing back.

Celeste said even though she grew up as the 'biggest' child among her siblings it never really bothered her. In fact she and her sisters always made fun of it. "My sisters are thin and never had issues with me being big," she said.

The comedian said her father was always frank and blunt when he spoke about her weight. "My dad was frank and very shrewd, he would call a spade a spade. He would tell me, 'that is your third trip to the kitchen,'" she added.

Celeste said her dad's straight-forwarded nature equipped her to deal with other people. She also opened up about growing up in rural KZN and said she was proud of her humble beginnings.

"I am still in touch with that. When I go home I just chill. When I go home its great that people don't have that 'fan vibe," she said.