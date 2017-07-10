TshisaLIVE

Confirmed! Cici signs with Ambitiouz Entertainment

10 July 2017 - 15:45 By TshisaLIVE
Singer Cici has left 999 for Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Singer Cici has left 999 for Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Image: Via Facebook

It has been confirmed that R&B singer Cici has left Arthur Mafokate's record label 999 to join Ambitious Entertainment.

Head of PR at Ambitiouz Entertainment Gaba Sebego said the singer is "happy" to form part of the Ambitiouz family and they think she is "immensely talented".

"I can confirm that Cici is part of Ambitiouz, she has signed a contract but a formal statement will be issued later in the week. We are happy and she is also exited to be part of Ambitiouz family," she said.

Although a statement is yet to be released, Cici's name has been added to the list of Ambitiouz artists on their social media. A well-placed insider told TshisaLIVE that Cici had independently secured the deal and that Arthur did not know anything about it.

When called for comment, Cici's alleged ex-lover and now "ex" boss Arthur, told TshisaLIVE that he could not comment on the issue because there are legalities involved.

"I am sorry, I won't be able to comment on any matter relating to Cici as it may form part of the legal processes," he said.

Cici's departure from Arthur's label 999 comes just weeks after the singer had laid charges of common assault against Arthur.

READ MORE:

The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas: When I won all I wanted was my mommy

Newly crowned winner of The Voice SA Craig Lucas is going to be spoiling his mamma with the cash he won after coming out victorious on the singing ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday

As Twitter zoned in on Bonang for hosting her extravagant 30th birthday bash on the same day as Kairo's, AKA celebrated his little girl's special day ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Buhle Mkhize gets fans in a frenzy over reality show suggestion

Fashionista and socialite Buhle Mkhize lives a lavish life that could make Paris Hilton blush and may soon have plans to follow in the footsteps of ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Brickz in jail after being found guilty of rape TshisaLIVE
  2. Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LEVELS! Black Coffee’s son is cruising in a baby Bentley TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA woman pushed down the stairs by Airbnb owner
Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market

Related articles

  1. Controversy over pleas to help Ray Phiri with cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Idols SA's return leaves Twitter 'conflicted' TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize gets fans in a frenzy over reality show suggestion TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday TshisaLIVE