Duma Mnqobi opens up about 'depression' struggles

10 July 2017
Duma Mnqobi
Duma Mnqobi
Generations: The Legacy star Duma Mnqobi's journey into the entertainment industry hasn't been a walk in the park and has had to deal with challenges like being diagnosed with depression. 

The 29-year-old soapie star told Move! magazine that he knew from a young age that he wanted to be in showbiz. 

However, Duma's passion was reignited after he had to drop out during his second year of studying towards a Bachelor of Science degree. 

"What set me back was that I kept going in and out of depression. I had no choice but to put my studies on hold," he told the mag. 

It was then that Duma started performing professionally again. 

"I always say to people breaking into the entertainment industry may be difficult, but staying in it is much harder. The politics of the entertainment industry have not changed in the 13 years that I have been in it," he added. 

The actor plays the role of Jack Mabaso's son Bafana in the SABC 1 soapie. 

