IN MEMES: Idols SA's return leaves Twitter 'conflicted'
The return of popular singing competition Idols SA left Twitter conflicted last night, as they went through "withdrawal symptoms" for Date My Family while also enjoying Somizi's craziness with the wooden mic contestants.
The singing competition has returned for its 13th season and although Twitter is usually excited, there were others that clearly wanted nothing but Date My Family.
Twitter comforted themselves with Somizi's crazy comments and all the failed auditions. guest judge, musician Donald, also got Twitter talking about how he wasn't "fit" to be a judge for a singing competition.
I'm only watching for the wooden mics and Somizi #idolssa pic.twitter.com/fuwaXDOz3e— Nosi (@Nosipho___) July 9, 2017
rt if you want #datemyfamily not #idolssa pic.twitter.com/gGU0HgQeJw— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) July 9, 2017
That play.— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 9, 2017
WHAT WOULD #IDOLSSA BE WITHOUT SOMIZI. pic.twitter.com/fEwVIhDA94
Do they really think this #idolssa yabona is more important than #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/0kTFzo8Lrw— faith (@_faithinlove_) July 9, 2017
#IdolsSA can somebody tell Donald its ok not to talk too much pic.twitter.com/2bRQBjCRtn— Dee (@deeanytim) July 9, 2017
#idolssa Raise your hand if you miss #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/kRNWrKvJ0p— Quėsifiēd 🌊 (@quency_mbonani) July 9, 2017
5.....4....3.....2....1....@IdolsSA Season 13 loading. No chill apha. Laughter galore! Azishe.....#Idols13 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/elFfPTcBse— Neo Ruby Gana (@rubygana) July 9, 2017
I watch #idolssa just for the stoogies who all know very well they cant sing but are on the show to claim their 10min of Lame #woodenmic pic.twitter.com/gF5QYDIonz— 😇YOURmom'sFAVE😇 (@tania_tweetz) July 10, 2017
