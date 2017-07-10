TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Idols SA's return leaves Twitter 'conflicted'

10 July 2017 - 11:07 By TshisaLIVE
Idols SA is back to fish out the next Idol and Twitter had mixed reactions to it.
Idols SA is back to fish out the next Idol and Twitter had mixed reactions to it.
Image: Via Idols SA Twitter

The return of popular singing competition Idols SA left Twitter conflicted last night, as they went through "withdrawal symptoms" for Date My Family while also enjoying Somizi's craziness with the wooden mic contestants.

The singing competition has returned for its 13th season and although Twitter is usually excited, there were others that clearly wanted nothing but Date My Family.

Twitter comforted themselves with Somizi's crazy comments and all the failed auditions. guest judge, musician Donald, also got Twitter talking about how he wasn't "fit" to be a judge for a singing competition.

READ MORE:

IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged

Twitter was in a frenzy on Sunday after the groom on Our Perfect Wedding pitched up to his big day in a suit that came straight out the textbook of ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding

TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her fiancé Quinton Jones tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding in Northern Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k

Entertainer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that contrary to popular belief, she does not "crave" attention and is purely here to make money, ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Brickz in jail after being found guilty of rape TshisaLIVE
  2. Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LEVELS! Black Coffee’s son is cruising in a baby Bentley TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA woman pushed down the stairs by Airbnb owner
Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market

Related articles

  1. IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k TshisaLIVE
  4. Duma Mnqobi opens up about 'depression' struggles TshisaLIVE
  5. B threw her party on the same day as Kairo's bday - Twitter goes cray TshisaLIVE