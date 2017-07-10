IN MEMES: Idols SA's return leaves Twitter 'conflicted'

The return of popular singing competition Idols SA left Twitter conflicted last night, as they went through "withdrawal symptoms" for Date My Family while also enjoying Somizi's craziness with the wooden mic contestants.

The singing competition has returned for its 13th season and although Twitter is usually excited, there were others that clearly wanted nothing but Date My Family.

Twitter comforted themselves with Somizi's crazy comments and all the failed auditions. guest judge, musician Donald, also got Twitter talking about how he wasn't "fit" to be a judge for a singing competition.