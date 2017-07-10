'Isibaya actor was not booted for being drunk on set'- producers

Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi has left the popular soapie but the show's producers have slammed recent reports that claimed it was because he was drunk and often didn't show up on set.

According to sources speaking to Sunday Tribune, the actor would sometimes miss shoots and on other occasions "pitch up at work appearing drunk and tired".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mzansi Magic confirmed Andile had left the show but denied that he was fired.

"We can confirm that Andile Gumbi is leaving Isibaya. He was not fired at all. He will be filming a movie," M-Net publicist Nondumiso Mabece said.

A producer on the show told TshisaLIVE that Isibaya bosses were confused by the reports because they had never heard of Andile skipping shoots or appearing on set drunk. He also slammed suggestions that Andile was given the boot.

"We are not aware of anything like that. If such things did take place, I think it would have been brought to our attention. All I know is that Andile met with management a few weeks ago and told them he had a new play, King Kong.

"It was a great opportunity for him and the two parties agreed that he would leave the show. He was not fired, it was amicable," the producer, who refused to be named, added.

Attempts to contact Andile for comment were unsuccessful.

